Most Wanted: Ricky Lee Ford

A suspected serial robber is being sought by Americus Police.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Ricky Lee Ford.

Investigators say he's behind robberies at three Americus businesses in October.

Police say Ford was captured on surveillance camera at a Chevron gas station where they say he robbed and bit a customer. He's also accused of robbing a Family Dollar with a shotgun.

Ford has ties to Dawson and a car he's accused of stealing was recovered in Albany.

He's 5'9" and weighs 180 lbs. If you know where he is contact Americus Police at 229-924-3677 or call 911.

