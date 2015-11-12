Darton State College kicks off 'Day of Giving'

Darton State College's 'Day of Giving' kicked off on November 12th to raise money for student scholarships.

This is the second year Darton has held the event. Last year they raised $75,000. They did not set a goal to meet this year, but they hope to raise as much money as possible.

To show their appreciation this week students and faculty are also giving back.

"Students and staff do things in the community this week to give back to the community that's been so supportive of us. So we really call it a week of service and a day of giving," explains Cynthia George, Interim Chief Advancement Officer.

Even though the Board of Regents recently approved a merger between Albany State University and Darton State College, George says it doesn't change what this day is about.

"When you give to support student scholarships in this area it's not about Darton, it's not about Albany State, it's about the student," George explains.

Throughout the day organizations and individuals can donate money to help fund those student scholarships.

To kick of the 'Day of Giving' Darton faculty and staff presented a check for $25,355. The money was raised during a faculty and staff campaign in October. Followed by a $5,000 donation from Ameris bank.

Anyone can donate any dollar amount to the fundraiser by going online to www.darton.edu or calling the foundation office.

Donations will be collected from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 12th.

