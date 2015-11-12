Harris, Crump sign with Georgia

Seminole County's Jordan Harris and Bainbridge's Tyree Crump wasted little time making their college decision official.

The early signing period began Wednesday morning, and both four-star recruits inked the letters of intent with Georgia shortly after.

The two south Georgia stars have long been committed to the Dawgs, and kept to those commitments Wednesday.

"It's truly a blessing. I just thank God for it," says Harris. "I want an SEC championship, and a national championship. I just want to go in and make the program a better program."

Harris, a 6'4 guard, averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds a game while leading the Indians to a state title. He was also named the Class AA Player of the Year.

"Jordan is dynamic," says Georgia head coach Mark Fox. "He's extremely athletic. He's going to be a great wing player for us."

Crump, a 6'2 guard, scored 22 points a game and added three assists for the Bearcats last season. He was named a first-team All-State selection for Class AAAA by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"Tyree is a great shooter. He's a great, great shooter," Fox notes. "He has terrific speed and quickness. From the first time we saw him, we knew he had an elite level of skills and athleticism, so we're really excited to add Tyree to the program."

Fox says the timing of adding a pair of four-star guards to the program couldn't be better.

"We have two senior guards who are very good players," he says. "Now we've added two terrific high school guards who should step in next year and have an impact on our program."

