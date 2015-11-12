Class A playoff matchups set

The GHSA has announced the first round matchups for the Class A state football playoffs.

South Georgia is well represented, with four teams hosting home first round games.

(16) Twiggs Co. at (1) Marion Co.

(9) Commerce at (8) Charlton Co.

(12) Dooly Co. at (5) Clinch Co.

(13) Johnson Co. at (4) Randolph-Clay

(14) Wilkinson Co. at (3) Irwin Co.

(11) Trion at (6) Turner Co.

(10) Mt. Zion at (7) Lincoln Co.

(15) Telfair Co. at (2) Emanuel Co. Institute

The Class A first round begins November 20.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.