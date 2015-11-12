WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/11/15): Terrell Co.'s Bishop leads season-wrapping rout

Terrell County needed a win Friday night, so they decided to put the ball in the hands of Tray Bishop.

That plan worked out well, as he's our Albany Area Player of the Week.

Bishop and the Green Wave needed to beat Miller Co. for a shot at a region title.

The junior QB ran for three touchdowns in the 42-0 rout of the Pirates.

Unfortunately, the win wasn't enough to get Terrell the region title, and they will miss the playoffs.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.