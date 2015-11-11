Community input wanted in ASU Darton transition

Community leaders say they will work to make the merger of Darton College and Albany State University a smooth transition.

On Tuesday the Board of Regents voted to put Darton under the ASU umbrella and named A-S-U interim President Art Dunning president of the new Albany State University.

Darton College Foundation Chair Chris Cohilas said the community needs an opportunity to talk about their concerns and help make the transition a good one.

"This is a big deal and there are a lot of moving parts to it," he said. "In order for it to be successful and we want it to be successful and bring value there needs to be a lot of community input."

Cohilas says he has been assured there will be community stakeholder meetings and town hall meetings.

He says he hopes university system officials will listen and use the input people in the community give during the transition.

