Stranded motorist struck, killed in Lowndes Co.

A Valdosta man was killed Tuesday night when he was struck by pickup truck on the side of Interstate 75 in Lowndes County.

Georgia State Patrol officials say a Dodge Caravan was disabled in the emergency lane with a flat tire near mile marker 5.

35-year-old Joseph Copeland was standing outside the vehicle when troopers say around 9:35, a northbound Dodge Ram pickup driven by 45-year-old John Ross failed to maintain the lane and struck the van and Copeland.

Copeland was pronounced dead on the scene.

Four people were inside the van but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Troopers say charges are pending.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Reconstruction team in investigating.

