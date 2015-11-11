New Albany bridge to be dedicated to Veterans

The new Broad Avenue Memorial Bridge in downtown Albany will open to the public after a few dedication ceremonies November 11th.

The ceremonies will kick-off at the bridge starting at 11 a.m. There will be a dedication, speakers, and groups will walk across either side of the bridge and meet in the middle.

The new bridge is being dedicated to some of Albany's local heroes, veteran's.

"Those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country, for our freedom.. we believe this is an opportunity to recognize them," says Albany City Manager, Sharon Subadan.

The new bridge also comes with a lot of upgrades. There are large sidewalks and bike lanes across the bridge.

"People can enjoy the bridge, walk across it, bike across it, push baby strollers across it if needed. It's a bridge for all people," says Subadan.

Subadan also says the bridge provides a way to bring together two sides of Albany.

"This is an opportunity for us to link the East with the West both figuratively and physically," explains Subadan.

The city is hopeful the bridge will bring more traffic into downtown and help with revitalizing the area. They estimate nearly 12,000 cars will drive across the bridge everyday.

"We're excited about downtown redevelopment. I look forward to what is going to happen to downtown in the near future and the traffic the bridge brings will be part of that," says Subadan.

Due to the ceremonies, the bridge will not open to vehicle traffic until later this afternoon.

The ceremonies are open to the public and the city encourages everyone to attend.

