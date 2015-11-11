Golden Rams expect different Miles offense Saturday

Albany State has a chance to bring home their 16th SIAC Title in program history.

They'll have to beat Miles to do it.

The Golden Rams will take on the Golden Bears for the second time this season Saturday in Montgomery, AL in the SIAC Championship Game.

ASU beat Miles 29-16 in October to kick start the Golden Rams' current five-game winning streak.

But head coach Dan Land says a lot has changed for Miles, especially offensively, since that game.

"They're running the quarterback a lot. A lot of quarterback power, a lot of read option," he says. "We looked at the last three films, and they changed a lot of their offense. They changed a whole bunch of things they do now that they didn't do back then. Defensively, we've got to make some changes. We're going to make the changes that we need to make to be able to win this game."

Land says one topic he discussed with several coaches on the SIAC conference call Tuesday morning is the NCAA Playoffs.

Neither Albany State or Miles are in the top ten of the latest NCAA Region 2 rankings, while Tuskegee ranks fifth. It appears the Golden Tigers will make the playoffs without winning the conference, while the Golden Rams and Golden Bears each need help.

Land says several of the conference's coaches were in favor of this weekend's title game winner getting the playoff spot.

"They were very vocal about it this morning about whoever wins between Albany State and Miles, if Albany State wins and has a chance of going, they should go," he says. "Tuskegee lost. They're not playing for the conference championship. They have a good record, but we always want to send our best, and whoever wins the conference championship is the best."

Two seasons ago, the same situation popped up. Albany State beat Miles in the 2013 title game, and Tuskegee advanced to the playoffs.

Albany State and Miles will kickoff Saturday at 7:00 p.m. eastern from Montgomery's Cramton Bowl.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.