Darton St. women's soccer headed to NJCAA Tournament

After winning another Region XVII title, the Darton St. Lady Cavaliers are headed back to the NJCAA National Tournament next week.

The tournament field was released this week, and the Lady Cavs will go to Melbourne, FL as the number five seed.

Darton State is in Pool D with four-seed Butler (KS) and nine-seed Schoolcraft (MI).

The Lady Cavs take the field for the first time in tournament play Tuesday morning to battle Schoolcraft.

