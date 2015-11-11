GHSA releases final Class A power ratings

The GHSA released the final Class A football power ratings Tuesday, and barring any successful appeals, the 16 teams in the state playoffs are set.

Several south Georgia squads are in, and one is left heartbreakingly out.

Clinch Co. and Turner Co. claim the 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively. Region 2-A champ Irwin Co. is ranked 7th.

Randolph-Clay won the Region 1-A title Friday night, and sit 13th in the final rankings.

The Terrell Co. Greenwave routed Miller Co. 42-0 in the regular season finale, but find themselves ranked 17th. The Wave is just one-tenth of a point behind #16 Twiggs Co. WALB is told Terrell Co. is appealing the rating. That process is ongoing, and the final rankings will be released later this week.

GHSA CLASS A-PUBLIC POWER RATINGS

1. Marion Co. (9-1)

2. Clinch Co. (9-1)

3. Turner Co. (8-2)

4. Lincoln Co. (9-1)

5. Charlton Co. (7-2)

6. Emanuel Co. Institute (9-1)

7. Irwin Co. (7-2)

8. Commerce (7-3)

9. Mt. Zion, Carroll (7-3)

10. Trion (7-3)

11. Dooly Co. (7-3)

12. Johnson Co. (6-4)

13. Randolph-Clay (7-3)

14. Wilkinson Co. (6-4)

15. Telfair Co. (5-5)

16. Twiggs Co. (4-6)

17. Terrell Co. (5-5)

18. Treutlen (5-5)

19. Miller Co. (5-5)

20. Hancock Central (4-6)

21. Hawkinsville (5-5)

22. Mitchell Co. (4-6)

23. Greenville (4-6)

24. Atkinson Co. (3-7)

25. Taylor Co. (3-7)

26. Warren Co. (2-7)

27. Jenkins Co. (4-6)

28. Portal (2-8)

29. Claxton (2-8)

30. Towns Co. (2-8)

31. Wheeler Co. (3-7)

32. Wilcox Co. (2-8)

33. Central, Talbotton (2-7)

34. Lanier Co. (1-9)

35. Baconton (2-7)

36. GA Military College (0-9)

37. Montgomery Co. (0-9)

38. Schley Co. (0-10)

39. Calhoun Co. (0-10)

