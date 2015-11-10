WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/10/15): Red Devils win 2nd region title

Randolph-Clay entered last Friday night with a chance to win a region title.

That's not something that's been said around Cuthbert very often, but the Red Devils came through.

For that, they're our WALB Team of the Week.

Randolph-Clay knocked off Mitchell County Friday night, and with Terrell County's win over Miller County, the Red Devils are the Region 1-A champs.

It's only the program's second ever region title, and first since 2005.

Now Randolph-Clay will get ready for the state playoffs, which begin next week.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.