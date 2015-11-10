Investigation begins in South Georgia plane crash

Investigators returned to the scene of a deadly plane crash Tuesday after a small plane went missing after takeoff.

Crews found the plane's wreckage around 4 p.m. Monday about a half mile into some woods near Old Whigham Road and Salem Church Road, near Climax.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration said they would be conducting an investigation.

Two people were on board the Cessna aircraft, and were killed when it went down.

Officials identified the victims as former news helicopter pilot Lester Hathcox, and Florida attorney Gene Odom.

The two were on board the plane as it was flying from Lakeland, Florida to Cairo.

