Lady Cavs continue dominant start, rout Enterprise St.

Darton State has come out of the gate this season in blowout fashion.

That continued Monday night, as the Lady Cavs beat Enterprise St. 94-53. The 41-point win is their smallest margin of victory in three games.

Tyeshia Smith led the way with 22 points, while four others finished in double figures.

The Lady Cavs will take part in this weekend's Albany Tech Classic. They play Alabama Southern Friday evening, then Fort Benning Saturday afternoon.

