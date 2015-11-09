WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/9/15): Cook's HB pass cements rally

The Cook Hornets are headed to the postseason for the 16th straight season, but they needed a major rally to make it happen.

Cook trailed Jenkins 21-0 on the road Friday night, but chipped their way back before taking the lead.

They did it in dramatic fashion.

RB Gunner George took the pitch right before stopping and throwing downfield to a wide open Tavian Allen, who walked into the endzone to give Cook their first lead.

The Hornets scored 30 unanswered points in their 30-21 win, and clinched a state playoff berth.

They travel to Blessed Trinity Friday night in the first round.

