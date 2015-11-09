Victims ID'd in deadly plane crash

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board will be in Decatur County this morning to determine to begin the investigation into a deadly plane plane crash

A day-long search for a private plane bound for Cairo, Georgia ended Monday afternoon, when wreckage was spotted near Climax. Two people aboard the Cessna Conquest 2 were killed.

The victims have been identified as Gene Odom, an attorney from Brandon, Florida and former WFLA news chopper pilot Lester Hathcox.

The plane was supposed to arrive in Cairo from Lakeland, Florida at 10:02 Monday morning, but didn't. Sources say the Tallahassee airport noticed the plane was not seen on their radar screen.

As of Tuesday morning, the wreckage has not been removed and remains in a heavily wooded area on some hunting property.

Officials at Tyndal Air Force Base told civilian authorities they detected an aircraft beacon in that area, and helped direct searchers to the area.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for the missing plane at Old Whigham Road and Salem Church Road, which is near the town of Climax. Sheriff Wiley Griffin also said that deer hunters reported hearing an airplane fly over, and it sounded "like it was in trouble."

An internet Database search indicates the plane is registered to Legal Airways, LLC, in Brandon, Florida.

