Organizations use sweet treats to promote upcoming event

It's a sweet way to kick off your Monday morning.

Krispy Kreme on Slappey Drive teamed up with WZBN Praise 105.5 FM, and The Women of Grace Connection committee for a doughnut giveaway.

They will give out 105 doughnuts every hour between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday

During the giveaway guests will also be able to get tickets to an event at Albany State on Saturday, November 14th featuring the Craig Lewis Band and Mary Mary.

Kathy Culbreth with HHGU Inc., the organization helping bring the band, says it's a morning of fun in preparation for Saturday's events.

"The people who come through will have a chance to win two tickets for our main event this Saturday which is The Women of Grace Conference at Albany State's Hyper gym... our keynote speakers are...Mary Mary. Also for the dessert, we'll have the Craig Lewis Band and I know everyone knows about them because they were on America's Got Talent!" explains Culbreth.

The event will be held at Albany State University at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

