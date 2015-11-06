Sisters unite after life of separation

The sisters are looking forward to catching up.

Two sisters came all the way from Nebraska to meet their long lost biological sister for the first time. Despite them never meeting, it's like they had known each other forever.

The moment at Fairfield Inn was a touching reunion for Amy Adams, an Albany woman adopted at birth and raised as an only child in a loving home.

Heidi Weir and Trish Wonch Hill, along with their brother Bill who couldn't make the trip, never gave up hope. They scoured the internet, posting on adoption boards for family seeking family.

"Every year on her birthday I would look and see if she posted something," said Hiedi, who led the search efforts online.

About six months ago, they finally found luck.

"I remember when we found out she was alive, we cried," said Trish. "We were so happy!"

Unfortunately, Amy had to break the news to her new-found siblings that she was ill. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor and Multiple Sclerosis two years prior.

"We felt lucky to have her but in some ways I wish we had been there to help her," said Trish.

Heidi and Trish, both a nurse and a Ph.D sociologist respectively, said they will never leave her.

Adams' brain tumor was removed, but half of her face is partially paralyzed. The MS had caused worsening myopathy.

The sisters are looking forward to catching up and enjoying their time with each other this weekend.

