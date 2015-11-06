Thunderbirds set for free weekend air show at Moody

"We're really excited the Thunderbirds are going to be here," said Captain Korey Fratini with Moody Air Force Base Public Affairs.

The Thunder Over South Georgia Air Show at Moody Air Force base begins Saturday.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are known for their precision. Their pilots are among the most elite military pilots in the world.

"We're really excited the Thunderbirds are going to be here," said Captain Korey Fratini with Moody Air Force Base Public Affairs. "The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are the Air Force's elite demonstration team."

A three hour session of briefing is necessary when a media guest is cleared to fly with the Thunderbirds.

Major Tyler Ellison is a pilot with the Thunderbirds. He has been flying since he was eight years old.

"This is what I grew up doing. Everyday I fly is a dream come true," he said.

Through twists and turns, the plane has power.

"This air craft is capable of pulling about 9.4 Gs," said Ellison. "Today we pulled seven."

But it takes more than a pilot to make the Thunderbirds soar.

"For the entire team there's only 8 pilots. We consist of about 130 total airmen who make up the Thunderbirds," he added.

There are also 12 officers, all helping the thunderbirds succeed with their mission.

Visitors can enjoy the sights and sounds at this weekend's air show, which is free and open to the public.

The show begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

