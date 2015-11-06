Thunderbirds set for free weekend air show at Moody - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thunderbirds set for free weekend air show at Moody

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are known for their precision. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are known for their precision.
Visitors can enjoy the sights and sounds at this weekend's air show, which is free and open to the public. Visitors can enjoy the sights and sounds at this weekend's air show, which is free and open to the public.
Major Tyler Ellison is a pilot with the Thunderbirds. Major Tyler Ellison is a pilot with the Thunderbirds.
"We're really excited the Thunderbirds are going to be here," said Captain Korey Fratini with Moody Air Force Base Public Affairs. "We're really excited the Thunderbirds are going to be here," said Captain Korey Fratini with Moody Air Force Base Public Affairs.
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA (WALB) -

The Thunder Over South Georgia Air Show at Moody Air Force base begins Saturday.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are known for their precision. Their pilots are among the most elite military pilots in the world.

"We're really excited the Thunderbirds are going to be here," said Captain Korey Fratini with Moody Air Force Base Public Affairs. "The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are the Air Force's elite demonstration team."

A three hour session of briefing is necessary when a media guest is cleared to fly with the Thunderbirds.

Major Tyler Ellison is a pilot with the Thunderbirds. He has been flying since he was eight years old.

"This is what I grew up doing. Everyday I fly is a dream come true," he said.

Through twists and turns, the plane has power.

"This air craft is capable of pulling about 9.4 Gs," said Ellison. "Today we pulled seven."

But it takes more than a pilot to make the Thunderbirds soar.

"For the entire team there's only 8 pilots. We consist of about 130 total airmen who make up the Thunderbirds," he added.

There are also 12 officers, all helping the thunderbirds succeed with their mission.

Visitors can enjoy the sights and sounds at this weekend's air show, which is free and open to the public.

The show begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright  2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly