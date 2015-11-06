Neighbors in Need provides Thanksgiving meals

Neighbors in Need is asking for help to ensure they have enough food to give.

Catholic Social Services, also known as Neighbors in Need, is taking donations of food and more to distribute to families in Albany.

Neighbors in Need is asking for help to ensure they have enough food to give. They hand out roughly 100 complete meals for families each Thanksgiving season.

This year, people are already inquiring about how to sign up for a meal.

"I was just on the phone with someone when you were out here she was calling, somebody had told her we give them out and she was wondering if she could get one and at the moment we just don't know, they are all donated and we don't know when we will get them all," said Tina Appollonio.

You can help by donating traditional Thanksgiving food items like turkeys, stuffing, and beans. Monetary donations are also welcome.

You can drop off a donation at their location on Martin Luther King Dr. Neighbors in Need is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday only from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. You may also reach them at (229) 883-2872.

