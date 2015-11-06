GAME OF THE WEEK: (11/06/15) Colquitt Co. vs. Camden Co.

It will be a raucous environment in Kingsland, and the Packers said they're ready for it.

The Game of the Week brings together two unbeaten teams, both with a region championship at stake.

The Colquitt County Packers will look for their 25th straight win as as they travel to Kingsland to battle the 9-0 Camden County Wildcats.

The winner will be the Region 1-AAAAAA champ and number one seed in the state playoffs. That and the home field advantage that comes with it will be key for the pair of teams with state title aspirations.

It will be a raucous environment in Kingsland, and the Packers said they're ready for it.

"It's a great environment. But we're ready for it. We're used to it every night. Every Friday night down here, and we're ready for it. It means the most that we're going to have an unbeaten record going into the playoffs and a good seeding going into the playoffs.

The Packers and Wildcats kickoff in Kingsland at 7:30 p.m.

