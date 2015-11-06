Residents on the watch for Lake Loretta gator

People are urged to stay away if he or she shows up again.

The Georgia DNR has not caught the alligator and has not spotted it all week.

The gator that took up residence in Albany's Lake Loretta hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Neighbor Sue Cates shared the last known pictures of the gator that residents have nicknamed "Frank".

Not only that, but "Frank" might actually be a "Frances".

"Somebody said he might have come from the swamps up here but it is hard to see him crossing Dawson Road! And the man from Fish and Game said it is a lady because males don't roam!" said Shirley Cates.

An independent trapper, not affiliated with the DNR, has plans to sell the gator after catching and killing it. The DNR wants to release the gator back to a swamp.



