Monroe holds off Americus-Sumter in season finale

There was nothing on the line but pride for Monroe or Americus-Sumter Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium.
That said, both teams came out to play.
It was the Tornadoes who ended up with the win, 25-19, however.
It was a back and forth affair, with the teams tied twice. Monroe scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, then held on for the win.
The Tornadoes finish the season 6-4, while the loss sends the Panthers to a 3-7 season.
