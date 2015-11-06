Monroe holds off Americus-Sumter in season finale

There was nothing on the line but pride for Monroe or Americus-Sumter Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium.

That said, both teams came out to play.

It was the Tornadoes who ended up with the win, 25-19, however.

It was a back and forth affair, with the teams tied twice. Monroe scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, then held on for the win.

The Tornadoes finish the season 6-4, while the loss sends the Panthers to a 3-7 season.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.