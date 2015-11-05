Seminole Co.'s Harris signing with UGA

Seminole County basketball star and reigning GHSA Class AA Player of the Year Jordan Harris will sign with Georgia next week.

The 6'4 guard committed to the Bulldogs last September and never wavered. Now he'll put pen to paper next Wednesday morning.

Harris averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds a game during the Indians' state title season in 2014-2015.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.