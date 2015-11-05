Worth Co. hosting regional cheer championship

Sylvester will be full of spirit Saturday as Worth County hosts the South Central Georgia regional cheerleading competition.

Teams from four regions will compete at Worth County High School.

Rams cheerleading coach Sue Youngblood says it's going to be a fun atmosphere this weekend.

"It's exciting. Your fans are right there. They know your routine as well as you do. Everything you hit, they yell, and they scream, and they drive you on, Youngblood says. "But it's two and a half minutes, and that's all you get. There's no do overs. There's no start overs, so it's very intense."

The competition begins Saturday morning at 10:00 in the Worth County High School gym.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.