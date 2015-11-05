Albany artists show their work at juried art show

The exhibit is free and will be open to the public for viewing through November 30th.

Artists in the Albany area are showing their work at the Albany Museum of Art.

30 pieces from 15 artists are featured in the Georgia Artist Guild of Albany's Juried Art Show that opened Thursday.

Bob Parker won the photography competition. Patrick Foster is the winner in the 2-D category and Cheryl Angela took first place in 3-D.

Area artists are showing their works at the Albany Museum of Art at the Juried Art Show

Artists in the Albany area are showing their work at the Albany Museum of Art.

30 pieces from 15 artists are featured in the Georgia Artist Guild of Albany's juried art show that opened Thursday.

"There are not many opportunities to be able to display your work in this region, and this is really great to be able to get to show. It means so much more to be able to show your work to other artists," said Artist Guild of Albany President Meg Tilley Anderson.

Bob Parker won the photography competition. Patrick Foster is the winner in the 2-D category and Cheryl Angela took first place in 3-D.

The exhibit is free and will be open to the public for viewing through November 30th.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.