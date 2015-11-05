Ag traffic delays Smithville bridge

Fall harvests are delaying construction on a new $2 million dollar bridge just east of Smithville, but only for the month.



The bridge on Highway 118 is replacing a bridge built in 1951 over Muckaloochee Creek.



While the replacement bridge is welcomed, the lengthy detour during the construction has been less popular. The 26-mile detour will take drivers north on U.S. 19 toward Americus, and then east on 280 to Leslie.



The DOT decided to postpone the detour until December 1st to accommodate farmers hauling crops.

