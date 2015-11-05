GSP: Pay attention to the road

The Georgia State Patrol is cracking down on distracted drivers. From now until the end of the year, troopers are increasing their efforts to keep drivers from doing things other than focusing on the road.



GSP Sgt. Shawn Urquhart, Albany Post 40 Commander says "So if we see somebody that is not paying attention, not just texting and driving, anything even pulling your phone out to make a call because you have to look at your phone to dial a number."



Distracted driving includes applying make-up while driving, drinking coffee, and other activities that take a drivers eyes off the road.

