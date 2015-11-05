Hearing addresses air quality surrounding Sabal pipeline - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Hearing addresses air quality surrounding Sabal pipeline

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The air quality branch of Georgia's Environmental Protection Division will hold a public meeting tonight to talk about their role with the Sabal natural gas pipeline proposed to go through South Georgia. 

The meeting will focus on the natural gas air compressor proposed to be placed on Oakridge Drive. 

The EPD determines if the compressor complies with air quality regulations and issuing the permit.

During the meeting there will be a quick presentation, question and answer, followed by a more formal public hearing. 

Eric Cornwell with the EPD says during this meeting they will address regulations, emissions, and the permitting process. 

They want to make sure they address citizens concerns and thoroughly explain the process. 

Cornwell says many agencies are working to review the project, and it's important to remember they are just one small factor in the large process. 

"There are many government agencies working to determine the viability and really the suitability of this project. So, EPD's permitting assessment of the compressor station is only a small piece of the overall government involvement in this," explains Cornwell. 

They will take written comments and concerns at the meeting. You also have until November 12 to submit any comments online. 

The meeting will be held at Albany Tech's Kirkland Conference Center at 6:30 p.m.

