Most Wanted: Samuel Bryant

A year after an Albany man was killed in an arson fire, the man police say was behind the murder still remains on the run.

Albany Police issued murder warrants last November for 41-year-old Samuel Bryant.

Investigators say he started a fire the morning of November 1st, 2014 in the Clark Avenue apartment of 26-year-old Cordell Brown.

Brown's body was found by firefighters and an autopsy determined he died of smoke and soot inhalation.

Bryant is 5'6 and weighs 160 pounds. He's known to frequent Columbus, Stone Mountain and Lithonia. Police have not revealed a motive for the crime and it's not known how the two men knew one another.

If you know where Bryant is call CrimeStoppers at 436 TIPS. You can remain anonymous and earn a reward.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.