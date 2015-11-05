'Baby Lou' kicking past state records

Baby Lou isn't much of an intimidating nickname for a football player. It doesn't help that it belongs to a kicker.

But the man behind the moniker is one of Colquitt County's biggest weapons.

"I've been doing this 35 years. I've had some good kickers, some all-state kickers," says Colquitt Co. head coach Rush Propst. "But none like him. He's one of the state's all-time greatest."

Luis Martinez is deadly as the Packers' placekicker.

He's already broken Kim Braswell's long-time GHSA record for most consecutive PATs made.

Now the senior has a shot at the state record for most career field goals, currently held by former Cairo kicker Jake Bundrick.

Martinez's success hasn't come easy though, and he credits those around him for pushing him to this elite level.

"I think all the support from the coaches. They push me hard, and all the discipline they teach us," Martinez says. "I work hard. I think I work harder than any kicker in the state or the nation."

"The thing about him a lot of people don't realize is he's over 1000 pounds as a strength guy," Propst notes. "In power clean, bench, and squat, he's at 1010 pounds total. He's just a great athlete."

College coaches don't normally hand out scholarships to high school kickers, and Martinez says he isn't being actively recruited right now. That's something that is motivating him even further.

"It's a little frustrating, but I know it'll come," he says. "I'm just doing what I have to do right now, and I know it'll come later on."

And doing what he can right now includes possibly leading the Pack to another state title.

Colquitt County plays fellow unbeaten Camden County Friday night in Kingsland for the Region 1-AAAAAA championship.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.