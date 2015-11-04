WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/4/15): Lowe leads Knights to region title

Deerfield-Windsor's Tyler Lowe came up big when his team needed him the most. Now they're ready to make a state title run.

The Knights' QB was as good as he could be Friday night against Valwood in the region title game, throwing a couple of touchdowns and adding a terrific game on the ground.

Deerfield cruised to 34-7 win to finish the season unbeaten in Region 3-AAA.

"Well it's definitely a good start, a good chance for us to get going for the playoffs," he says. "The offensive line's playing great right now, getting upfield, getting more blocks downfield. Being region champs feels great. It's good to get it back to Deerfield."

The Knights are at home for the first round of the payoffs Friday when they host Holy Spirit Prep.

