Voter turnout falls in Albany elections

Turnout wasn't great at polling places across Albany Tuesday.

Election workers planned for 30 percent of registered voters to participate in the municipal elections, but only 25 percent turned out to vote.

Election officials said they took the opportunity to train new managers and prepare for next year's presidential elections, when turnout historically jumps up.

"[We're] already getting our paperwork together, aligning up facilities, sending off our equipment to ensure we have enough," said Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson. "It is the candidate's job to advertise and our job to be prepared when they show up."

Georgia's presidential primaries will take place March 1, 2015.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.