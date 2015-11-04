Rain or shine the fair goes on

The 69th annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fair opened Tuesday, November 3rd at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds even after rain delayed the set-up.

Exchange Club president, Larry Griffin, has been helping with the fair for 39 years and says he's only had to close it one day.

Crews worked quickly to get the fair up and running for the first round of fair goers Tuesday.

Griffin says the fair has new rides and shows this year, and they have worked to improve the overall experience.

From food to fun, he says there is something for everyone to enjoy at the fair.

"It's just a multitude of things. Having the crowd, seeing the kids come out and have a good time, looking at the big rides and all the lights on there and everything. That's the joy of having it," says Griffin.

The fair isn't only entertaining to the crowds, it also helps the local area.

Officials say it brings in an economic impact of more than a million dollars and raises money for organizations that help child abuse victims.

The fair opens at the following times:

November 3rd-6th starting at 4 p.m.

November 7th starting at 11 a.m.

November 8th starting at 1 p.m.

