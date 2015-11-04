Fountain City again means more than rivalry win

Since the SIAC established a conference championship game in 2011, the winner of the Fountain City Classic has represented the East Division in the title game. The story remains the same this time around.

The Golden Rams were forced into the Coliseum Tuesday after Monday's heavy rains flooded their practice field.

The intensity certainly wasn't dampened though.

This is rivalry week for the Golden Rams, who seek their third straight win over Fort Valley as well as a spot in next week's conference championships.

For ASU, their season is on the line. Head coach Dan Land says the Rams are staying focused.

"We've got to stay hungry, and humble. You cannot get ahead. You've got to play one game at a time," Land says. "At the same time, you either win or go home. They know the consequences behind everything. If we lose, we're out. If we win, we continue to move forward. So they know how important it is."

Land says ASU will be ready for the boys from Fort Valley.

"Offensively, they have a lot of multiple formations. They do a lot of different sets to confuse the defense," he notes. "On defense, you see a desperate defense. They do a lot of blitzes. I'm not sure what they're trying to cover up, but we're going to find out. Then you have special teams with a lot of athletes. We're looking at a good squad."

The Golden Rams and Wildcats kick off at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Columbus.

