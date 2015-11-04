Randolph-Clay's Thornton to sign with Clemson

One of the best basketball players in south Georgia is ready to make her college choice official.

Randolph-Clay center Kobi Thornton will sign with Clemson next week.

The all-state senior will sign with the Tigers next Friday when the early signing period begins.

Thornton averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds a game as a junior last season. She helped lead the Lady Red Devils to a state title as a sophomore.

