Randolph-Clay's Thornton to sign with Clemson

One of the best basketball players in south Georgia is ready to make her college choice official.
Randolph-Clay center Kobi Thornton will sign with Clemson next week.
The all-state senior will sign with the Tigers next Friday when the early signing period begins.
Thornton averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds a game as a junior last season. She helped lead the Lady Red Devils to a state title as a sophomore.
