WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/3/15): Knights dominate region title game

Not only did the Deerfield-Windsor Knights win a region title Friday night, they did so in dominant fashion. That's enough to earn them team of the week honors.

The Knights hosted Valwood last Friday night and jumped out to a big first quarter lead before cruising to the championship with a 34-7 win.

Deerfield forced five Valiant turnovers on the night, and QB Tyler Lowe had a stellar game.

The Knights will now be the top seed out of Region 3 in the state playoffs, and host Holy Trinity Prep Friday night at Webb Memorial Stadium.

