Four teams clash for Region 1-A title

There is just one week left in the regular season for high school football, and one region race is more intense than any other.

In Region 1-A, there are four teams who could claim the championship Friday night.

Terrell County, Miller County, Mitchell County, and Randolph-Clay all enter Friday night with just one region loss and a chance to win the 1-A title.

Each team needs to win, and they all need some help.

These are the championship scenarios for each team:

Mitchell Co.: Beat Randolph-Clay, and Miller Co. beats Terrell Co.

Miller Co.: Beat Terrell Co., and Randolph-Clay beats Mitchell Co.

Terrell Co.: Beat Miller Co., and Mitchell Co. beats Randolph-Clay

Randolph-Clay: Beat Mitchell Co., and Terrell Co. beats Miller Co.

"I think it's great for Region 1-A to go into the last week with four teams being the possible region champions. All the coaches in our region are pretty close. We've all talked about it, and obviously we all want to win individually. but it's exciting," he says. "We haven't had this in a while in our region, and it's nice to see this parity."

Adding to the drama, there is the possibility with the Class A power ratings system that only the Region 1-A champ makes the state playoffs.

Cornelius says it's not ideal, but the four teams can't focus on that possibility this weekend.

"That's the way it is, you know? Hopefully that doesn't happen. We're wishing Miller County the best this week," he laughs. "But this is what the GHSA hands us, and this is what we have to do to win, and to make the playoffs."

Mitchell County travels to Randolph-Clay, while Terrell County hosts Miller County Friday night.

