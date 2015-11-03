Officials hope for more voters this Election Day

Election Day is underway and officials hope there is a better turn out than during early voting.

Only about 2,000 voters cast their ballots or requested an absentee ballot during early voting.

That leaves roughly 28,000 citizens that are still eligible to vote in this year's municipal election.

Elections Supervisor, Ginger Nickerson, says it's important to vote in elections, especially when they have a direct impact on you.

"This is our local election. This affects us locally, on a local level," explains Nickerson.

Voters will see the race for Mayor on the ballot and four precincts will also have the race for Ward 4.

Voting will take place today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You must have a picture I.D. and already be registered to vote.

If you aren't sure where to go to vote, you can view your polling place at "My Voter Page."

There you will also see your sample ballot.

Nickerson encourages everyone to vote and make sure their voice is heard.

"Voting is their voice, so we would like to invite everyone to come out and exercise their rights, their speech to say who they want to represent them," says Nickerson.

