Golden Rams beat Army All-Stars in exhibition

With only two preseason games, Albany State has to make each one count.

They did that Monday, winning the season opener over the Army All-Stars, 78-66.

Freshman and former Westover star Jordan Floyd led ASU with 24 points on 10-22 shooting.

Earl Farnum, Khaliq Hughes, and Michael Green each scored in double figures for the Rams, while Hughes and Green also added eight rebounds each.

The Golden Rams take the floor one more time in exhibition play when they host Concordia College Thursday night.

