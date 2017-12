Perseverance is key.

Randolph-Clay's Quailyn Starling proved that with our Play of the Week.

In a scoreless tie at Terrell County, the Red Devil running back misplayed the handoff, fumbling it.

But he stayed with it, picking it up on a bounce, then proceeding to scoot 35 yards to the endzone.

The score put Randolph-Clay up 8-0, and they busted out from there, winning 55-28.

