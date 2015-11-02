Tornadoes reported in Grady, Colquitt counties

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee said tornadoes briefly touched down Sunday in Grady and Colquitt county.

One of the hardest hit areas was on Pine Level Road in Grady County, where several trees toppled and at least one home sustained major damage.

In Colquitt County, near Hartsfield, a home sustained roof and siding damage.

Doerun Police reported a brief tornado touchdown.

There were no reports of injuries.

NWS officials said they would be on the ground Monday to survey the damage and determine the strength of the tornadoes.

