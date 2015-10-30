Former grocery store to become farmers market and food hub

A empty East Albany building will one day be a hub for local farmers to sell their produce, and Harvard University design fellows are behind the project.

It's at the old Winn Dixie building on Oakridge Drive, near Albany State University.

The owners, the Phenix Group, donated the building today to the non profit Southwest Georgia Project.

Harvard University's Lobe Fellowship is helping redesign the 47,000 square foot building for Southwest Georgia Project, where small, local farmers can distribute their produce.

"A building sitting vacant, it is occupied now and they have great ideas and a great collaboration with a Harvard group who are talking about ways to get the products out there," said Mayor Dorothy Hubbard. "It's an exciting day."

The building needs a lot of work.

The Harvard group is helping with the fundraising and other groups are also collaborating to raise money to get the field to store operation going.

