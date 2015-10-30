GAME OF THE WEEK: (10/30/15) Lowndes vs. Valdosta

In most places, people were excited for Halloween this week. In Valdosta, folks are looking forward to the Winnersville Classic. There's no doubt that it's our game of the week.

The 54th meeting of all time between crosstown rivals Valdosta and Lowndes kicks off at 8 p.m. from a sold out Martin Stadium.

The game one is crucial to both teams in terms of region seeding.

The Cats and Vikings are tied for third in Region 1-AAAAAA, and a loss would not be good.Lowndes has won nine of the last eleven games.

"I expect maximum effort, playing the best they can, playing smart," said Lowndes head coach Randy McPhearson. "But just trying to enjoy the moment too."

Both teams know it will take a great effort to win.

"I think one of the biggest things is to overcome the anxieties and the emotions of the first ten to fourteen minutes of the football game," said Valdosta head coach Rance Gillespie. "And then it all becomes football again."

The Locker Room Report will have highlights from the Winnersville Classic and all over South Georgia on a huge night of high school football.

