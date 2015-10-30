MLK Elementary motivates good behavior with student store

Students were also learning that they can save too.

When the children demonstrate those good behaviors, they earn King Cash.

The price of some of the items requires a lot King Cash, which means a lot of good behavior.

The Dougherty County School System has opened up a new program to increase good behavior in class. Martin Luther King Elementary implemented the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program in their own way.

It might sound complicated, but the incentive-based PBIS program is actually pretty simple. Children earned "cash" for good behavior.

It looked like a day after Thanksgiving sale, but students at Martin Luther King Elementary were trading in their hard earned King Cash for school supplies, toys, and even treats.

"Our office referrals have decreased tremendously and we are so excited about that here at ML King," said MLK teacher and PBIS leader Travis Ervin.

"I have been respectful, responsible, ready and a role model," said third grader Shakira Turner.

Every six weeks, the children can shop with this cash at the Dream Store.

The price of some of the items requires a lot King Cash, which means a lot of good behavior. Students were also learning that they can save too.

The children had a lot of fun spending the King Cash, and the next step in the program is to teach the children how to save.School leaders said they plan to start a "bank" to help teach the students the value of saving their hard earned fun money.

