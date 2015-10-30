Cougars crush Tornadoes' region title hopes

Monroe knew what they had to do Thursday night.

A win would make the Tornadoes the champions of Region 1-AAAA Subregion A, and put them in next week's region title game.

Crisp County walked into Hugh Mills Stadium and played the role of spoiler perfectly, upsetting the Tornadoes 14-13 in a sloppy defensive struggle.

The Tornadoes' loss is Cairo's gain. The Syrupmakers now have a chance to clinch the subregion title Friday night when they play Albany on the road,

