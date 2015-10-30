Knights, Valiants to clash for region crown

Two of the best teams in GISA football will meet Friday night with the region title at stake.

Deerfield-Windsor will host Valwood for the Region 3-AAA title tomorrow night.

Both teams enter Friday's contest unbeaten in region play, and are guaranteed at least one home playoff game.

But that region championship is enticing to both, especially the Valiants, who are seeking back-to-back championships.

Head coach Allen Lowe says this will be a good one, and he's very happy to see it right before the state playoffs.

"We're glad to have it at home. We expect it to be a great environment. Our kids are looking forward to it. I know our coaches are," he says. "We're just expecting this to be a good springboard into the playoffs, and hopefully we're going to play well enough to get a w."

The Knights and Valiants will kick off at 7:30 p.m. from Webb Memorial Stadium.

