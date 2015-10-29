Thursday's GHSA softball state championship results

Results from Thursday's games at GHSA state softball championships:
South Georgia scores:
West Laurens 3, Worth Co. 0
Bryan Co. 5, Seminole Co. 3
Baconton Charter 5, Schley Co. 4 (F/8)
Wilcox Co. 2, Telfair Co. 1
GMC 2, Echols Co. 1
Trion 7, Baconton Charter 2
GMC 7, Wilcox Co. 0
Other scores:
Brookwood 3, S. Forsyth 0
Harrison 2, N. Gwinnett 0
Mill Creek 7, Kennesaw Mtn 1
E. Coweta 7, Archer 1
Houston Co. 3, Northside, Col. 2
Allatoona 5, Jones Co. 2
Chapel Hill 2, Greenbrier 0
Dalton 3, Heritage, Conyers 2
Chapel Hill 4, Dalton 0
Houston Co. 6, Allatoona 1
Heritage, Catoosa 4, Walnut Grove 2
Veterans 1, N. Oconee 0
Buford 2, Wayne Co. 1
Heritage, Catoosa 5, West Laurens 4
Buford 2, Veterans 0
Calhoun 12, E. Jackson 0
Blessed Trinity 6, Franklin Co. 4
Central, Carrollton 9, Ringgold 0
Morgan Co. 6, Sonoraville 3
Calhoun 14, Blessed Trinity 1
Morgan Co. 5, Central, Carrollton 4
Gordon Lee 12, Union Co. 2
Vidalia 3, Heard Co. 2
Social Circle 2, Harlem 0
Bryan Co. 1, Gordon Lee 0
Vidalia 5, Social Circle 1
Trion 5, ECI 4
Brookstone 2, Calvary Day 1
First Presbyterian 7, Tattnall Square 1
Prince Ave. 2, Stratford 1
Christ Heritage 3, ELCA 1
First Presbyterian 7, Brookstone 1
ELCA 2, Prince Ave. 0
