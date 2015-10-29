Thursday's GHSA softball state championship results - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday's GHSA softball state championship results

COLUMBUS, GA (WALB) -

Results from Thursday's games at GHSA state softball championships:

South Georgia scores:

West Laurens 3, Worth Co. 0

Bryan Co. 5, Seminole Co. 3

Baconton Charter 5, Schley Co. 4 (F/8)

Wilcox Co. 2, Telfair Co. 1

GMC 2, Echols Co. 1

Trion 7, Baconton Charter 2

GMC 7, Wilcox Co. 0

Other scores:

Brookwood 3, S. Forsyth 0

Harrison 2, N. Gwinnett 0

Mill Creek 7, Kennesaw Mtn 1

E. Coweta 7, Archer 1

Houston Co. 3, Northside, Col. 2

Allatoona 5, Jones Co. 2

Chapel Hill 2, Greenbrier 0

Dalton 3, Heritage, Conyers 2

Chapel Hill 4, Dalton 0

Houston Co. 6, Allatoona 1

Heritage, Catoosa 4, Walnut Grove 2

Veterans 1, N. Oconee 0

Buford 2, Wayne Co. 1

Heritage, Catoosa 5, West Laurens 4

Buford 2, Veterans 0

Calhoun 12, E. Jackson 0

Blessed Trinity 6, Franklin Co. 4

Central, Carrollton 9, Ringgold 0

Morgan Co. 6, Sonoraville 3

Calhoun 14, Blessed Trinity 1

Morgan Co. 5, Central, Carrollton 4

Gordon Lee 12, Union Co. 2

Vidalia 3, Heard Co. 2

Social Circle 2, Harlem 0

Bryan Co. 1, Gordon Lee 0

Vidalia 5, Social Circle 1

Trion 5, ECI 4

Brookstone 2, Calvary Day 1

First Presbyterian 7, Tattnall Square 1

Prince Ave. 2, Stratford 1

Christ Heritage 3, ELCA 1

First Presbyterian 7, Brookstone 1

ELCA 2, Prince Ave. 0

