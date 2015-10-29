Albany Ward IV race has competition

Ward 4 Albany City Commissioner Roger Marietta is seeking a third term. Every day, neighbors see Commissioner Marietta picking up trash on his daily walks around Lake Loretta.

He is proud that he helped put speed humps in the neighborhood, but he says more are needed.



"We definitely need them, the demand around the city and ensures a quality of life, protects walkers, bicyclists and little kids, you can't put a price tag on that," Marietta said.



Marietta says he is proud that Ward 4 has the lowest crime rate in the city, and he worked to develop several neighborhood watches during his tenure as City Commissioner.

Marietta also says, his experience as a Veteran and with the Department of Defense, will help when talks come up again concerning the future of the Marine Corps Logistics Base.



Marietta has opposition from political newcomer Chad Warbington, business owner and a father of three girls. His wife is an Albany native.



Warbington says he has seen the local economy go down, and his desire to see Albany improve motivated him to run. "And I think we can do better than that. I think we have good opportunities, great businesses, and we have lost some industry and jobs but there is no reason we can't gain that back with the right focus and mentality from a leadership standpoint."

Warbington says most voters are upset about stalled property values and high utility bills.



We've introduced you to two of the candidates for Mayor of Albany this week. The third candidate is dental assistant Tracy Taylor. We haven't been able to reach him to give him a chance to talk with our viewers about his candidacy. Taylor is running against incumbent Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, and Albany business owner Lane Rosen.

