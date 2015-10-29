WALB's Most Wanted: Tyler Medley

On Tonight's Most Wanted, Lee County deputies searching for a teen accused in a convenience store Smash and Grab.
Last week deputies say 18-year-old Tyler Medley and two other teens broke into the Chevron on Philema Road and stole cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash.
Investigators say they followed a trail of dropped stolen coins to suspects home where the two took off running.
Deputies arrested 19-year-old Katlyn Moody but Tyler remains at large.
Warrants have been taken for his arrest on burglary charges. If you know where he is, call CrimeStoppers at 436-TIPS.
